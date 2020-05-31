Jo-Ann Goncalves
Jo-Ann Goncalves, 79, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Newport News, VA. She was a native of Elton, WVa. and had been a resident of Newport News for over 40 years. Jo-Ann retired from Farm Fresh as a Pharmacy Tech.

Jo-Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Goncalves, father and mother, Eura and Evelyn Withrow, and brother, Billy Withrow. She is survived by two brothers, Jimmy Withrow, Wytheville, VA, and Jack Withrow, Kingsland, GA; two sisters, Betty Hicks, Hampton, VA, and Virginia Berry, Meadow Bridge, WVa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no services.


Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
3 entries
May 29, 2020
Jo-Ann was always a kind soul and loved everyone. Her and Johnny were so good together and they balanced each other. Christmas at their house was always an event everyone loved. They became my godparents many years ago and she was always a part of our family. I will always remember JoAnn, Deannie and my mom as the three amigos! She is loved and missed. My prayers go out to all of her family and friends.
Samantha Linneman
Family
May 29, 2020
Jo-Ann was always a kind soul and loved everyone. Her and Johnny were so good together and they balanced each other. Christmas at their house was always an event everyone loved. They became my godparents many years ago and she was always a part of our family. I will always remember JoAnn, Deannie and my mom as the three amigos! She is loved and missed.
Samantha Linneman
