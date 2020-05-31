Jo-Ann was always a kind soul and loved everyone. Her and Johnny were so good together and they balanced each other. Christmas at their house was always an event everyone loved. They became my godparents many years ago and she was always a part of our family. I will always remember JoAnn, Deannie and my mom as the three amigos! She is loved and missed. My prayers go out to all of her family and friends.

Samantha Linneman

