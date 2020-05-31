Jo-Ann Goncalves, 79, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Newport News, VA. She was a native of Elton, WVa. and had been a resident of Newport News for over 40 years. Jo-Ann retired from Farm Fresh as a Pharmacy Tech.
Jo-Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Goncalves, father and mother, Eura and Evelyn Withrow, and brother, Billy Withrow. She is survived by two brothers, Jimmy Withrow, Wytheville, VA, and Jack Withrow, Kingsland, GA; two sisters, Betty Hicks, Hampton, VA, and Virginia Berry, Meadow Bridge, WVa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no services.
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.