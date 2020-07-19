1/1
Jo Ann "Jody" Gooding-Skilling
Jo Ann (Jody) "Gooding"-Skilling, 92, passed on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She is survived by her daughter and best friend Terry Gooding, Terry's partner, Vickie West and son, David Gooding. Jody is preceded in death by her daughter, Kristi Gooding, husband, James Skilling, and many family dogs. She was an accomplished singer, artist, community theater player, choral director, and country line dance leader. In addition to being a local professional singer with her own combo, she was a cosmetologist and massage therapist. Travel, hiking, nature, dogs, and helping neighbors were her passions and contributed to her joy of life. To celebrate Jody's life, please tell family and friends how much you love them, don't wait! Tributes to claytorrollins.com

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
