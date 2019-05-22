Jo Ann Murphy Miller, age 77, passed away on May 16th 2019. She was born in Hampton, VA on September 10th 1941 and spent her entire life here. She graduated from Hampton High School in 1960.She served as a police officer on the Hampton Police Force for 12 years and retired as an administrative assistant for the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney's office after 18 years.Jo Ann was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Murphy and her mother Malene Murphy Mathias. She is survived by her brother William Murphy; daughters Tammy Lambert (Charles), and Dawn Malone (Jerry); son Timothy Miller (Stephanie); Grandsons Karl Lambert, Austin Mackey, Jesse Mackey, and Hunter Miller; granddaughter Megan Lambert, Allisa Malone and Viktoria Malone. She is also survived by four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on May 25th 2019 from 12-1pm at First United Methodist Church, Fox Hill just prior to the service officiated by Reverend Brian Sixbey; burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to leave tributes and condolences. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary