Jo Ann Wells Epps, 71 of Smithfield passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Mayo Buxton Wells and Margaret Joyner Wells Gordon. Mrs. Epps was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joseph T. Epps and her father Mayo Buxton Wells. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah E. Dashiell (Jerry, Jr.); son, Joseph T. (Ted) Epps, Jr.; grandchildren, Shelbie Cross Dashiell, Jerry Edwards Dashiell, III and Fisher Epps Dashiell; her mother Margaret Joyner Wells Gordon; brothers, Diney B. Wells (Sue), Mayo Buxton Wells, Jr. (Cindy) and Richard Allen Wells (Diane); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong resident of Isle of Wight County and a graduate of Smithfield High School class of 1966. Mrs. Epps was a bookkeeper and retired from Smithfield Gardens with 37 years of service. Mrs. Epps enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. A graveside service will be held at Mill Swamp Cemetery on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2p.m. The family will receive friends at her residence. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Isle of Wight Academy, P O Box 105, Isle of Wight, VA 23397. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019