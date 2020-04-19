|
Joan Barbara Hasselquist, 91, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ned Hasselquist and survived by her sister Barbara, her children Darla and husband Skip, Arne and wife Lauren with children Sten and Anders; and Leif and wife Kelly with children Ingrid and Gunnar.
Joan received a PhD in Psychoeducational Processes from Temple University and was a Full Professor/Chairperson of the Department of Childhood Studies and Reading at West Chester University, PA.
After she retired, she resided with Ned in Rock Hall MD, before moving to Newport News, VA. Joan was a passionate advocate for public education and a believer in equality of life for all. She had a love for the environment, but most of all she loved her family and friends who were the most important aspects of her life. Her sense of humor and kindness brought out the best in everyone. Please visit the website www.joanhasselquist.com to share your thoughts.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff at Warwick Forest and her companion Shanda, from Active Daily Living Homecare.
Memorial contributions may be made to Esperance Center (a nonprofit providing support to adults with developmental disabilities), PO Box 4140, Malibu, CA 90264.
