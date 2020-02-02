|
Joan (Denfeld) Baumler passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 31 at the glorious age of 88.
Joan met the love of her life, her "honey-bun" husband Richard (Dick) Baumler, and they just celebrated their 67th love affair anniversary in January 2020. She will be greatly missed by her children, Richard Baumler, Jr (Mary Jo), Linda Baumler and Susan Clark (Steve), plus 4 grandchildren she doted on: Steven Clark, Travis Clark, Jill Kleine and Anne Baumler, as well as 5 GREAT grandchildren she dearly loved: Ellie Kleine, Andrew Kleine, Jack Kleine, Wyatt Clark and Rhett Clark.
Joan loved travel, and after marrying Richard in New York, followed Richard's Navy career by going to Rhode Island, and then his shipbuilding career in Newport News, Canada, New Jersey, Florida, and California before returning to Newport News in retirement. Then they both continued to travel around the world.
In addition to loving her family and grand dogs, Joan truly enjoyed volunteering where ever she lived. She volunteered at the Virginia Living Museum for 30+ years, continuing through last year when she was 88. She especially enjoyed working outside with the native plants, growing them from seeds into babies and beyond. Volunteering was in Joan's DNA, and in addition to the VLM, she spent countless hours helping at Riverside Hospital, Reformation Lutheran Church, as well as schools and retirement homes. If Joan wasn't volunteering, you could find her gardening, sitting outside, watching birds and cloud formations. Mostly, Joan loved introducing her family to the beach and to Disney World, especially to the wonders of It's a Small World After All.
Speaking of It's a Small World, Joan literally never met a stranger. She could (and would) talk to everyone, and was also an amazing listener and made everyone feel loved. Everyone became her friend.
There will be a private family celebration. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joan's memory to the Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 or the , 1506 Willow Lawn Drive, 207, Richmond, Virginia 23230.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020