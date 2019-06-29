Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. McCormick Obituary
Joan C. McCormick, 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A native of Canton, North Carolina, she had been a Hampton resident since the 1940s. She was a long standing active member of Liberty Baptist church for over 60 years. She cherished Liberty Baptist Church and the many dear friendships she made throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Winfield Christopher and Della Bolden Christopher; her beloved husband, Acree T. McCormick of 59 years; sisters, Pearl Hall and Ruby J. Rector; and brother, Clarence Christopher.

Her memory is left to be cherished by her loving children, David T. McCormick and his wife Donna, Suzanne McCormick Coenen and her husband, Doug, and Steven R. McCormick; grandchildren, Michael McCormick, Jonathan McCormick, Doug Coenen, III and Amy Coenen; and four great-grandchildren.

Her family will be forever grateful to the staff and caregivers from The Newport, Riverside Hospice Care and Visiting Angels (Minnie and Shadaja).

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Joe Hunt.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now