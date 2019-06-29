Joan C. McCormick, 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A native of Canton, North Carolina, she had been a Hampton resident since the 1940s. She was a long standing active member of Liberty Baptist church for over 60 years. She cherished Liberty Baptist Church and the many dear friendships she made throughout the years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William Winfield Christopher and Della Bolden Christopher; her beloved husband, Acree T. McCormick of 59 years; sisters, Pearl Hall and Ruby J. Rector; and brother, Clarence Christopher.



Her memory is left to be cherished by her loving children, David T. McCormick and his wife Donna, Suzanne McCormick Coenen and her husband, Doug, and Steven R. McCormick; grandchildren, Michael McCormick, Jonathan McCormick, Doug Coenen, III and Amy Coenen; and four great-grandchildren.



Her family will be forever grateful to the staff and caregivers from The Newport, Riverside Hospice Care and Visiting Angels (Minnie and Shadaja).



A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Joe Hunt.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666.



Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 29, 2019