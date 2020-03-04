|
|
Joan Carolyn "Cally", 75, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Walter Reed Convalescent Center in Gloucester. She was born in Richmond, Va. and was the daughter of the late Joel and Mary Willis Wilson and the widow of Richard T. Yarrington. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and had worked as a dispatcher in West Point and a cashier at Farm Fresh. She is survived by her nieces Betty Pierce Lombard, Joyce Pierce McKee, and a great niece and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, Glenns, Va. The family would like the thank the nurses and staff at Walter Reed Convalescent Center for their care of Cally. Andrews Funeral; Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020