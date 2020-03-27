|
|
Joan D. Aaron, of Newport News, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Leonard B. Aaron.
Joan was a proud graduate of Mount Holyoke College earning her English degree in 1954. After college, Joan lived in France where she continued her studies of the French language. Joan continued to study French her entire life mostly recently under tutelage of Rabbi Severine Sokol, herself a French native. Joan cherished her French lessons with Rabbi Sokol.
Joan had a brief career in journalism upon her return to the US in the late 50s. However, after marrying Leonard, a CPA, Joan turned her attention to accounting, ultimately becoming a CPA herself. Always a competitive student, Joan was very proud that the year she took the CPA exam, she earned the highest exam grade in Virginia. A former Chair as well as the first woman on the Virginia Board of Accountancy, Joan practiced accounting as a partner in Aaron Roesen & Co for many years, ultimately retiring from Malvin, Riggins & Company, P.C.
Joan was very engaged in the civic community on the Peninsula for most of her adult life. She loved the arts and was an active supporter of the arts community, particularly the Peninsula Fine Arts Center. She was also a lifelong advocate for women's rights.
Joan is survived by her daughter Debra Aaron and her wife, Bonnie King; her son Hugh Aaron and his wife Laura Aaron; her grandson Ben Aaron; and her sister Marcia Erickson and her husband Richard Erickson. She is also survived and preceded in death by many dear and devoted friends who meant the world to her.
In light of the current situation, a private burial service will take place. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Peninsula Fine Arts Center, or to a .
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020