Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Joan E. Gamby Obituary
Joan Elaine Gamby, 84, passed away on January 7, 2020 at her residence. She was a lifelong native of Hampton and a member of Menchville Baptist Church. She is preceded in rest by her husband Floyd Gamby; parents Glen G. and Elsie Mae Kimbler; brother Glen G. Kimbler Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are sons Glen, George Jr., Richard Lee (Debbie) and Tim Messick; daughters, Cindy Ransone, Juanita (Lynn) Butner, Barbara Traver; grandchildren; Bobby, Chad, Kayla and Josh Messick, Shay Walters, Braylen Butner, Jack and Kayce Ransone; great grandchildren Tucker, Kensley and LeLand Messick, Riley Marconi; brother Wayne Kimbler; sisters Jennie Davis, Alice Bolen, Lydia Baldwin.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be offered to Menchville Baptist Church. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
