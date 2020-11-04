Joan F. Moriarty, age 86, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Joan was born in Meadville, PA, grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and was a resident of Hampton for 62 years. Joan was a 1969 graduate of Christopher Newport College (CNU). After graduation, she enjoyed working for Hampton City Schools for many years. Joan was a long time member of First United Methodist Church-Fox Hill.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Capt. Edwin S. Moriarty (USN, Ret.). Survivors include son, Edwin J. Moriarty II and wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Amy M. Anderson and husband, Robert; granddaughters, Sarah A. Quitaro and husband, Joshua, and Emily A. Brown and husband, Wesley; grandson, Edwin Scott Moriarty II and wife, Sabra; great-grandsons, Brandon R. Quitaro, Colin J. Quitaro, Edwin J. Moriarty III, and Brody S. Moriarty; great-granddaughters, Charlotte T. Brown and Quinn N. Brown; brothers-in-law, Richard W. Moriarty and David Hairhoger; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Terry Ellison and her entire staff at Morningside AL-NN for their loving care and compassion to our dear "mom/granny." They also want to thank the staff from Interim Hospice Healthcare for their support and considerate care for both their mom and their family.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park's Chapel Mausoleum, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. with interment to follow. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and words of condolence with the family.