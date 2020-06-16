Joan Weeks, 98 passed away at Lakewood Memory Care in Henrico, VA June 7, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff for the wonderful care she received. Joan was born in Pontypridd, Wales. She grew up in the family's floral, fruit and vegetable business, which fostered her lifelong love of gardening. Later in life, she returned to the florist business and taught floral arrangement classes. She worked in the BOAC building airplanes during WW II. It was then, while visiting her cousin in London and at a club in a cellar, that the entire block was bombed by the Germans. During the war, she met Bob Weeks, who was then in the Navy. Due to mines, his ship had been detoured from Liverpool to Cardiff Wales. It was in her mid-twenties, that she immigrated to the US, married Bob and raised three boys in Hampton, VA. There, she made many friends, most of whom were like her, war brides from Great Britain. Joan could be the life of the party. She memorized great poems and would recite them dramatically. One, most famously being "The Green Eye of the Little Yellow God." She and her friend Meg were world travelers, with trips to China, Egypt, The Holy Land, Greece and many more. On a return visit to Ponty, Tom Jones, a Pontypridd local boy made good bought her fish n' chips at the pub. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Parker; siblings, Nigel Parker, Polly Parker and Shirley Williams; husband, Robert Weeks; son, Kevin Weeks and Bill Feick, her companion of 15 years. She is survived by her sons, Wayne Weeks (Beverly), Nigel Weeks (Olivia), and grandchildren Wesley Weeks (Sarah), Owen Weeks, Cory Weeks (Natalie) and Nicole Weeks; and her great-grandchild, Henry Weeks. Joan had an indomitable spirit, was loved and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in Joan's honor. Visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and fond words of condolence.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.