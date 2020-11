Joan Taylor Henshaw, 88, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Williamsburg, VA.She was previously employed as a manager at the Book N Card and Book Haven.Joan is survived by son, John Wayne Henshaw; daughter, Marie Henshaw-McCain and son-in-law, Dannie D. McCain; grandchildren, Bryan Henshaw, Christopher Henshaw, and Taylor Henshaw; great-grandson, Tristan Dante Henshaw and special family, David and Angela McCain.She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Henshaw.A visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5-7PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com