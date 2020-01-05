Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
JoAnn L. Rosser


1939 - 2020
JoAnn L. Rosser Obituary
JoAnn Lupton Rosser "Grandma Jo", 80, of Hampton, Virginia passed away on January 1, 2020, with family by her side. JoAnn was born on October 26, 1939 in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her mother and father Josephine and Lonnie Lupton, and her daughter Jan Rosser. She is survived by her son Steve Champ, his wife Pamela, their six children, Emerald, Tristan, Destiny, Dawson, Quinton, and Jessica; her daughter Wendy Williams, her husband Brian, and their three children Audra, Kalei, and Ryan; her Aunt Jean Mitchell, her sister Barbara Jones, her husband Michael; 2 great grandkids Samantha and Peyton and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020
