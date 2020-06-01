Joann R. Ricks
Joann R. Ricks, 74, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was a native of Newport News and had been a resident of Chesapeake. Joann retired from Terry's Automotive as the Sales Manager after many years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ricks, son, Paul Phelps, and parents, Lois and Eugene Reese. Joann is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Smith and Elizabeth Edwards; son, Billy Phelps; eight grandchildren, Alexander Smith, Zachary Currier, Regan Currier, Corbin Blair, Charlsie Blair, Sarah Phelps, Megan Schumaker, William Phelps and Kassidy Fisher; sister, Phyllis Melton; and brother, Fred Reese.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 2 in Peninsula Memorial Park.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
Peninsula Memorial Park
