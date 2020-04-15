|
Jo Ann Wilkerson Wyatt passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born January 21, 1935 in Cavel, NC to Taft and Estelle Wilkerson. At a young age Jo Ann moved with her family to South Boston, VA. At 18 she married Bill Wyatt and relocated to Newport News. While she and Bill were raising their three sons, Jo Ann worked for Montgomery Wards in the credit department, retiring after 33 years of dedicated service. She was an accomplished seamstress and crafter, having gifted many beautiful items to those she loved. She was also a wonderful cook and baker. Holidays were spent enjoying her "made from scratch" meals and delicious desserts. She made countless cakes, breads, and her infamous pepper jelly, to share with friends and family. She was a longtime member of Bethany UMC, and loved the time spent working with "The Kitchen Crew," with whom she shared many hours of laugher and fellowship.
In addition to her parents, and husband Bill to whom she was married 61 years, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her brother Walter, and sister Eva Jane. She is survived by her three sons, Les (Debbie) of Roanoke; Jeff (Emily) of Poquoson, and Steve (Robin) of Hayes. Four grandchildren – Chris (Nicole), Beau, Brandy (Eric) and Kari (John). She was "GG" to her great grands – Cameron, Ellie, Jack, Colin, and a baby boy due next month. She also leaves two devoted and close friends, Larry and Nina.
The family would like to thank the members of Bethany UMC for sharing their friendship, fellowship, and love of the Lord with Jo Ann. She loved her Church family very much and cherished her time with all. In memory of our Mom, please consider making a donation to Bethany UMC, 1509 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666.
A private service will be held. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2020