Joanna Swanson
Joanna E. Swanson Obituary
Joanna (Joan) Evans Swanson, age 86, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully in Charlottesville on April 17 due to complications from dementia.

Joan was born in Petersburg. She received a BA in Mathematics from William and Mary in 1955. Joan then worked as a mathematician for NACA (later NASA), where she met her husband, Andy. They made their home in Williamsburg for over 50 years where Joan was active in many community organizations, including leadership roles in the League of Women Voters and the Queens Lake Club. Family and friends were very important to Joan, and both were always a priority in everything she did.

Joan enjoyed sailing on the York River and Chesapeake Bay. She loved music, being with people, and was known for her smile and the matching sparkle in her eyes. Joan was a very determined woman who could always find a creative solution to whatever challenges she encountered. She delighted in helping others and seeing her projects come to fruition.

Joan is survived by her son, Erik (Kim), daughter Karin (Michael), her sister Nancy (Henry) as well as four grandchildren Kaitlyn, Cameron, Evan and Nicole. She is predeceased by her husband, Andy, her longtime companion, Bill Kinard, as well as her brother, Robert Evans.

A memorial service will be on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, her family requests any donations be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org) at 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
