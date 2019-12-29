Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne McLellan Bartlett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne McLellan Bartlett Obituary
Joanne Clare McLellan Bartlett, age 90 of Gloucester, died at her home on December 23, 2019. She was a native of Maryland, who graduated from the University of Maryland as well as Parsons School of Design, and an owner of Walsh-McLellan Interior Design located in Washington, DC. In 1978 Joanne married Carroll W. Bartlett and moved to the Ware River in Gloucester County, where she enjoyed life on the river, traveling, and her beloved dogs. She was a member of Ware Episcopal Church, Garden Club of Gloucester, Gloucester Mathews Humane Society and Association of Interior Design. Husband Carroll Bartlett preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother George McLellan of Gloucester, stepchildren, Alice Bartlett Quinn of Washington, DC, Fred Bartlett of Bristol, TN, Doris Anderson of Leesburg, VA, grandchildren Jack and Gibson Bartlett, Chris and Jessica Anderson. A service of remembrance conducted by the Reverend Dr. Kathleen V. Price will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 3, 2020, at Ware Episcopal Church. At her request, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061 or , c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -