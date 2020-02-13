Home

Services

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Joanne O. Miller
Joanne O. Miller, age 93, died at her home in Mesa, Arizona, on January 29, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Coronado, California, Norfolk, Gloucester, and Arizona being a Navy wife. Having made many stops along the way, she was known as a friend, mother, wife, grandma, daughter, sister, and aunt. Husband of 62 years Kermit E. Miller, as well as five siblings, preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Mike Miller (Diane), Bill Miller (Debbie), a daughter Beth Anne Ward (Brad), two grandchildren, Aimee Dunford (Jacob), Leanne Marshall (David), two great-grandchildren Roux and Max who became a great source of wonder and entertainment for her. The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 2:45 pm at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, followed by a 3:00 pm graveside service in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery conducted by Father Gregory Kandt. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Navy Relief Society, 875 North Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 13, 2020
