JoAnne P. Gore
JoAnne Peyton Gore, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:25 a.m. She is survived by her husband Ralph Gore; brother Tony Peyton; and her children Michael Neff and Sharon Neff.

A private family viewing will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with burial at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers or cards memorial donations in JoAnne's name may be offered to York County Fire and Life Safety P.O. Box 532, Yorktown, VA 23690. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.


Published in Daily Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

6 entries
July 22, 2020
Ralph, my heartfelt sympathies. Jo Anne was a dear friend. I will miss her laugh and jolly attitude. I know the Tuesday morning Sunrisers league will all miss her smile and presence.
Sandy Renner
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
The joy JoAnne brought to our lives will not be forgotten.
D and Annette Harrison (Pin Busters)
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sending love and prayers to all. Please contact us if you need anything. We will smile with our memories of bowling and spending time together xoxo Love Mike, Sheila and Nique Horn.
July 21, 2020
Mrs Gore had to have the sweetest soul to ever exist. Throughout quarantine her and her husband supported my coworkers and I at TXRH constantly and their smiles made the day go by quicker. JoAnne gave us all hugs upon being able to come back in the restaurant, despite the 6 feet rule. She truly had a lovely heart.
Cassidy
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about your loss . Theres comfort from knowing that God feels for us when we suffer. - Zechariah 2:8
