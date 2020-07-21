JoAnne Peyton Gore, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:25 a.m. She is survived by her husband Ralph Gore; brother Tony Peyton; and her children Michael Neff and Sharon Neff.
A private family viewing will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with burial at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers or cards memorial donations in JoAnne's name may be offered to York County Fire and Life Safety P.O. Box 532, Yorktown, VA 23690. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.