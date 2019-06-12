Joanne Penelope Patterson Taylor, 88, took a Sunday afternoon nap on May 26, 2019 and woke up in the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ. Her husband of 66 years, Colonel Max O. Taylor (Ret.), was present and holding her hand when she entered glory.Joanne was born in Cordele, Georgia, on November 11, 1930, to Lester Lambert Patterson and Artie Puckett Patterson. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1953, having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. Joanne will be missed by her children and their respective spouses: Teresa H. Hendricks and Richard A. Hendricks of Pasadena, Texas; Mitchell B. Taylor and Shelley Taylor of Austin, Texas; the Reverend Paul G. Taylor and Sheila Taylor of Bradenton, Florida; and Ellen G. Maulding and the Reverend Mark Maulding of Fort Mill, South Carolina. Joanne and Max have 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Joanne was a resourceful, conscientious, loving mother who took care of her children well beyond scraped knees, bruised feelings and basic needs. Joanne had a keen sense of responsibility that was coupled with Christian wisdom and compassion. She relished moving often as an Air Force wife and demonstrated an adventurous spirit. Visiting historical sites particularly thrilled her, and she wanted her children to appreciate the opportunities they were given as military brats. Joanne was truly a life-long learner and instilled curiosity in her children. She and Max retired in Newport News, Virginia and lived at The Chesapeake where she enjoyed visiting with her church friends and going on day trips.Joanne found ways to use her education as a teacher by teaching Japanese women English while stationed in Hawaii and teaching Sunday School at Liberty Baptist Church for many years in Virginia. She loved her Savior so much that if time and place permitted, she would share her faith. Many considered Joanne a prayer warrior. She helped start and manage the prayer ministry at her church. When her husband retired, Joanne enjoyed traveling, gardening, and studying the Bible. She liked sports on T.V. and always rooted for the underdog. Joanne was proud of her southern heritage and many were charmed by her sweet, southern drawl. She disliked high bridges, but felt particularly close to God in the mountains. Her family is comforted in knowing that she lived an impactful life with purpose, love, and Christian faith. A memorial service will be at The Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News, Virginia on June 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. At that time, the family will share memories of Joanne, and her children will once more "rise up and call her blessed." Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary