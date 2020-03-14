|
Joanne Shostak, 81, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Shostak.
Joanne's career was always about taking care of other people. Her first position in Virginia was with the American Red Cross. After that, she worked for many years as an administrator in McDonald Army Community Hospital at Fort Eustis as an US Army DENTAC Credentials Coordinator for the US Army Department of Defense. Her work supported her husband to get his college degree, and later her three sons too.
She enjoyed bird watching, her dogs, playing cards, watching football and cheering for her beloved Dallas Cowboys and spending time with her family. Joanne also met regularly with retired co-workers from Ft. Eustis, and was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church, Stroke Support Group of Williamsburg, Busch Gardens Soaring Eagles Walking Group, and Hospice House Bereavement Support Group.
Joanne loved to travel and meet people. She and John traveled widely including trips to Europe, the United Kingdom, Hawaii, Bermuda, Lake Tahoe, and Las Vegas. They also traveled with their sons, including a memorable cross country road trip in 1975 from Virginia to California.
Survivors include sons, Keith Shostak (Susan), Dean Shostak (Valerie) and Jack Shostak (Linda); grandchildren, Arden Shostak, Patricia Shostak, Josie Shostak, David Shostak, Richard Shostak, Chloe Shostak and Alex Shostak; and her beloved dog, Bella Shostak.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm Monday, March 16th at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188. The service will be Tuesday, March 17th at 11am at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188 with the inurnment to follow.
Memorial Contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Heritage Humane Society, Hospice House of Williamsburg, or the Audubon Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2020