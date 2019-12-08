|
|
Joanne St. Clair Rowland, 76, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Ditchley, Virginia on December 5, 2019. She had suffered with heart problems for several years. Originally from Newport News, Va., she and her husband, Tom had been residents of the Northern Neck for the past 16 years.
Joanne leaves her husband, a son, Richard and daughter-in-law, Candace Rowland of Salt Lake City, Utah; a brother, Richard Hayden St. Clair and his wife, Margaret of Houston, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Patricia St. Clair of Williamsburg, Va. She was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Lewis St. Clair of Williamsburg, Va. and her parents, Genevieve and Nelson Lewis St. Clair of Fort Eustis, Va.
Joanne graduated from Warwick High School in Newport News and attended North Carolina State University. She was President of Monumental Meetings, a subsidiary of Age Travel. She organized meetings and travel for some of the largest corporations in America, including Coca Cola and Bank of America.
She was a member of Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club and Grace Episcopal Church where a memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a. m.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P. O. Box 50, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-9925.
Currie Funeral Home handled the funeral arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019