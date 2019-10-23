|
Jocephus Carter Jr. was born in Newport News, Virginia to the late Jocephus Carter Sr. and Marsha Carter on June 11, 1962. Joe attended Newport News Public Schools and received his GED. He worked as a contractor painter at Newport News Shipbuilding, and in various maintenance and construction work. Joe loved people, joking and lots of laughter. To cherish his memories, he leaves his loving family (Mother) Marsha Carter, (Brother) Ronnie Carter, (Sister) Sharon Pittman (Herb), (Sister)Teresa Carter, (Sister) Darlene Parker (David), four aunts: Theresa James, Mary Alice Jarrett-Minor, Viola Wilkes and Annie C. Turner, one uncle Roy Carter, Daughters Ebony Strickland and Mahogany Martin, Sons Carl Carmichael and Shawn Patterson. Joe has six grand children and one great grand child, and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins whom he loved dearly. He cherished the friends that went through his journey of life with him. Joe "Lilman" our circle of six is separated for now until we meet in that heavenly place with our LORD and Savior. Forever in our hearts! The viewing will be 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Cooke Bros. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019