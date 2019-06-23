SMITHFIELD,VA Joe Dvorak Jr, 83, died peacefully, Friday June 21, 2019, after a short, but courageous fight against cancer.



He was born to the late Albina and Josef Dvorak on July 5, 1935, in Iowa Colony, Texas. After joining the U.S. Army in 1958, Joe landed in Carrollton and started his 60 years as a Smithfield area resident stationed at Nike-Ajax Missile Site N-75, now known as Nike Park. While stationed at the Nike Site, he met, and eventually married Faye Price (Dvorak) on June 4, 1960, his partner in marriage and life for 51 years. He retired from Dominion Virginia Power and continued to work as a consultant for many years to follow. He was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and NASCAR racing.



Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Faye P. Dvorak, and now leaves behind to cherish his memory his three sons Keith Dvorak of Nolensville, Tenn., Joseph (Katherine) Dvorak of Smithfield, and Brian (Shelly) Dvorak of Smithfield, and his eight grandchildren, Robert, Molly, Stephen, Jake, Joshua (Marissa), Caitlin, Samuel, and Emma; and a host of additional family and friends.



In keeping with the wishes of our Dad, a private family graveside service will be held at Whiteheads Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Isle of Wight, , c/o Pam Jordan, 18214 Farmview Lane, Windsor, VA 23487.