Hampton- Joe Howell Dial entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2019, in Hampton Virginia at the age of 61. Joe was born May 6, 1957 in Brownfield, Texas. His family later relocated to Hobbs, NM where he spent his youth and college years. Joe's brother-in-law, Ronnie M. Richard, was a strong influence throughout Joe's youth. He provided Joe with love, strength, and compassion that continued throughout his life.Joe was so incredibly smart and defined his life's work at Wyle Laboratories (15-years), Siemens-Continental (combined 22-yrs), initially in the areas of software language/programming of products, production floor systems, Internet/Web, and IT Infrastructure throughout North America and Europe.Joe married his best friend and the love of his life, Jane M. Lottes, in 1993. Joe treated all Jane's children like they were his own. He was quick witted, with a hint of sarcasm thrown in for good measure and was a wonderful friend to all. Joe never knew a stranger; he was kind and would give you the shirt off his back, and he always had your back. Joe was a sponsor of many charities and Feeding America was his special passion.He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd E. Dial, mother, Ina H. Markley, and sister, Joyce Richard, father-in-law, Robert E. Lottes and mother-in-law, Maria F. Lottes. His extended family members include: brother-in-Law, Ronnie M. Richard, sister-in-law Barbara & Donald LeNoble, brother-in-law and family Terry, Jill, Erin, Patrick, Jacob, & Ian Lottes; children Jason and Nicole Wildroudt; Dawn & Leigh Kriz; Devin Wildroudt, and Joshua & Amanda Wildroudt; grandchildren Caitlen, Layne, Brianna & Cowen Wildroudt. He was dearly loved by family and friends.Please join us in a celebration of Joe's life, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 1209 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23693. Friends are encouraged to visit www.rhaydensmith.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family and friends. Interment will be private. *As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent to "Feeding America," Joe's favorite charity. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary