i had known Joe for 50years as we were in the grocery industry together.

Over the past 50 years we became very close and came to be

golf buddies and we played a lot of golf in this area at my guess is

at least 10 different courses. He was a very good golfer and I was

only able to beat him a couple of times. He was dedicated to

his job and did it well, and was well respected by everybody.

I nicknamed him the "cracker snacker", as he was always

building those great NABISCO cookie displays. While he was

working at the Kingsmill golf resort in his later years he

managed to get me to play for free, with him a coupe of

times, which was really kind of him. He was for sure

a class act, and will be missed for sure. GOD bless you

JOE REST IN PEACE..



Lynn Cowl

Friend