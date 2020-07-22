Joe P. Bouton, 83, passed away July, 21 2020 in Georgia from Covid-19 and complications of Parkinson's disease. Joe was raised in Bristol, Tn. In 1967, he met the love of his life, Sandra Hudgins, getting married only three months after meeting. He retired as military account manager for Nabisco after 34 yrs. He was an avid golfer, making three holes in one. Also an accomplished ballroom dancer, earning many awards. They raised their family in Hampton until moving to Williamsburg in 2002, moving to Georgia to be near family in 2014. He is survived by his wife of over 52 yrs, Sandra, a daughter, Stacey Bouton Nealon (Paul), of Jacksonville, Fl., a son, Kevin P. Bouton (Jennifer) of Cumming, Ga, and three grandchildren, Annika, Lee, and Mia Bouton. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Bouton of Bedford, Va., and a sister, Martha Bouton Beverly of Abington, Va. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Leaf Cremation is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 22, 2020.