Joe P. Bouton, 83, passed away July, 21 2020 in Georgia from Covid-19 and complications of Parkinson's disease. Joe was raised in Bristol, Tn. In 1967, he met the love of his life, Sandra Hudgins, getting married only three months after meeting. He retired as military account manager for Nabisco after 34 yrs. He was an avid golfer, making three holes in one. Also an accomplished ballroom dancer, earning many awards. They raised their family in Hampton until moving to Williamsburg in 2002, moving to Georgia to be near family in 2014. He is survived by his wife of over 52 yrs, Sandra, a daughter, Stacey Bouton Nealon (Paul), of Jacksonville, Fl., a son, Kevin P. Bouton (Jennifer) of Cumming, Ga, and three grandchildren, Annika, Lee, and Mia Bouton. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Bouton of Bedford, Va., and a sister, Martha Bouton Beverly of Abington, Va. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Leaf Cremation is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leaf Cremation
4325 Hwy 92
Acworth, GA 30102
(678) 398-9266
July 23, 2020
Joe always was a good friend during high school days. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. Peace to his family and friends.
Tad Bowers
Classmate
July 23, 2020
Dear Aunt Sandra, Stacey, and Kevin,

I'm very sorry to hear of the passing of your Husband and Father Joe. I pray for comfort and peace for you all. I kinda lost touch with you all over the years, but my memories of you haven't faded. I hope my Great Uncle Joe passed peacefully. Maybe now he's enjoying a beautiful everlasting round of perfect golf.

A happy memory I can easy recall was whenever Uncle Joe (and family) would visit Don and Mary in TN he would bring a large box of Nabisco goodies to share. Funny how we kids would salivate, lol.

Uncle Joe was a man who seemed to me to be a "git 'er done" kinda guy. Thanks Joe for showing me that great American characteristic. Aunt Sandra, thanks for getting that splinter out of my toe, Stacey, thanks for stoking my love of rock and roll ;) and Kevin, I still think you could have claimed to be Huey Lewis' doppelgänger.
Jimmy
July 22, 2020
Kevin- Thoughts and prayers to all.
David LeNoir
David LeNoir
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry. Joe was a great person.Please know you are in our prayers
Harry and Margaret
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sandra and family,
I am so sorry to hear of Joe's passing. I hope your wonderful memories will bring you some comfort. I'll keep you all in prayers.
Ginger Barr
(Curves)
Ginger Barr
July 22, 2020
i had known Joe for 50years as we were in the grocery industry together.
Over the past 50 years we became very close and came to be
golf buddies and we played a lot of golf in this area at my guess is
at least 10 different courses. He was a very good golfer and I was
only able to beat him a couple of times. He was dedicated to
his job and did it well, and was well respected by everybody.
I nicknamed him the "cracker snacker", as he was always
building those great NABISCO cookie displays. While he was
working at the Kingsmill golf resort in his later years he
managed to get me to play for free, with him a coupe of
times, which was really kind of him. He was for sure
a class act, and will be missed for sure. GOD bless you
JOE REST IN PEACE..
Lynn Cowl
Friend
