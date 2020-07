Joe was born in Drewyville, VA. He transitioned from this life on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Eloise Wright, Earlene Johnson, Lottie Musgrave, Bernice Turner and James Lucas. He leaves to cherish his loving children: Willie B. Hicks, Jo Lucas, Keith Avery Lucas. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren; Haissell Lucas, Avery Hicks, Keith and Taylor Lucas, and 1 great grandchild Avery Hicks, Jr.(AJ).



