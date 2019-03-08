|
Johanna Kern Parrotte, 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born in Germany and had been a resident of the Peninsula for the past 53 years. Johanna previously worked as a dry cleaner. She was a member of Harbor Baptist Church. Johanna loved her family, cooking and yard work.Johanna was preceded in death by her husband, Jimme Parrotte. She is survived by her sons, Larry Parrotte, Sr. of Hayes and Robert Parrotte of Newport News; her two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00noon on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Rev. C.J. Prather. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019