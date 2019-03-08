Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHANNA PARROTTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHANNA KERN PARROTTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHANNA KERN PARROTTE Obituary
Johanna Kern Parrotte, 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born in Germany and had been a resident of the Peninsula for the past 53 years. Johanna previously worked as a dry cleaner. She was a member of Harbor Baptist Church. Johanna loved her family, cooking and yard work.Johanna was preceded in death by her husband, Jimme Parrotte. She is survived by her sons, Larry Parrotte, Sr. of Hayes and Robert Parrotte of Newport News; her two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00noon on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Rev. C.J. Prather. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now