John A. Quillen Jr.
1947 - 2020
John A. Quillen, Jr., 73, born January 9, 1947 in New Orleans, LA, was called by his Heavenly Father on June 16, 2020. John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda M. Quillen; parents, John Sr. and Bertha Quillen; brothers, Warren and Lenard Quillen.

John's life was filled with many accolades throughout his coachng career. John was a member of First Baptist Church East End and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

He is survived by his son, Jovonn A. Quillen; daughter, LaShauna Reed (Leemon); sisters, Verna Willimas (Samuel) and Rosalie Boykins; grandchildren, Jovonn Quillen, Jr., Lamarr Reed, Laesha Reed and Tiana Carter; a host of nieces and nephews; and all who knew "Coach Q."

A viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held and can be viewed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 on the funeral home's website, www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhom.com by clicking on Coach Q's obituary.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Coach Q was a man of integrity. He was great guy to be around. He had the formula to win at Life and Football. He made it clear that his God was the ultimate Coach of all times.
Joe Edwards
Friend
June 20, 2020
You will be missed. Peace
Calvin McLaurin
June 19, 2020
Played for Coach Quillen in 1971 at Jeff Davis jr.h.s.What a wonderful man he was to youth.Caring,humble,and challenged us to be better off the field than on the field.He was an influence on everyone that he met.He was a family man and everyone's favorite Coach and friend.Very classy and highly respected man!!!!Our prayers go out to his family and may God,s love continue to comfort you now and later during this difficult time.RIH Coach.You,'ve earned your wings.❤
Bobby Atkinson
Friend
