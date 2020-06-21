John A. Quillen, Jr., 73, born January 9, 1947 in New Orleans, LA, was called by his Heavenly Father on June 16, 2020. John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda M. Quillen; parents, John Sr. and Bertha Quillen; brothers, Warren and Lenard Quillen.
John's life was filled with many accolades throughout his coachng career. John was a member of First Baptist Church East End and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
He is survived by his son, Jovonn A. Quillen; daughter, LaShauna Reed (Leemon); sisters, Verna Willimas (Samuel) and Rosalie Boykins; grandchildren, Jovonn Quillen, Jr., Lamarr Reed, Laesha Reed and Tiana Carter; a host of nieces and nephews; and all who knew "Coach Q."
A viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held and can be viewed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 on the funeral home's website, www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhom.com by clicking on Coach Q's obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.