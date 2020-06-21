Played for Coach Quillen in 1971 at Jeff Davis jr.h.s.What a wonderful man he was to youth.Caring,humble,and challenged us to be better off the field than on the field.He was an influence on everyone that he met.He was a family man and everyone's favorite Coach and friend.Very classy and highly respected man!!!!Our prayers go out to his family and may God,s love continue to comfort you now and later during this difficult time.RIH Coach.You,'ve earned your wings.❤

Bobby Atkinson

Friend