John Adam Jenkins age 63 of Cambridge, formerly of Guinea, VA., passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 under the care of the Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born in Newport News, Virginia, a son of the late Herbert Jenkins and Kate Jenkins.
John was a waterman most of his life, working for many area companies and on some fishing boats. He was an avid poker player and enjoyed playing cards with his buddies.
He leaves: his wife Sophia A. Nicholakis, they were married on June 8, 2001; a daughter, Tonya Jenkins of Virginia, two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Leighana; sister-in-laws, Effie Stillwagon, Nancy (Kenny) McConnell, and Cathy Powell; a brother-in-law Jimmy (Colleen) Nicholakis; two special nieces Paula Belvin and Christie Jenkins; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
John is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mollie Belvin.
The family will have a memorial service at 1 pm on October 17, 2020 at Rosewell Cemetery with Rev. Woltz officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Guernsey County Animal Shelter 62824 Bennett Avenue Cambridge, Ohio 43725. John's online guest book may be viewed and signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com
.