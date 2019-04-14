John Wentworth DaCosta Agard, 93 was called home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2019. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica and moved with his family to New York at a young age. He served in the US Navy and received a World War II Victory Medal. He received Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Andrews University and enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the City of New York. After retirement, he and his wife Katherine moved to Homestead, Florida where he also ministered and provided counseling. He moved to Hampton in 2002 to be closer to his wife's family. He was a faithful member of Hampton Roads Seventh-Day Adventist Church and enjoyed spending time with his wife, church friends and studying his vast collection of Bibles. As a senior citizen he discovered computers and the internet and amazed his family with his enthusiastic participation in social media. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Katherine Frances Agard, parents, Cecil Da Costa Agard and Violet Leeke Agard, brothers, Noel and Samuel, and sons, Norman and Cornel. Remaining to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Arlicia Agard, Lamique Agard, Sean Agard and Keisha Woods. Cousins, Cyril (Eleanor) Grieg and Janet "Eileen" Nicodemus. Sister-in-laws: Bernetta Bandy and Daisy Mitchell; Brother-in-laws: Charles (Bernice) Slade, Alphonso Slade, Alfred (Brenda) Slade and Carl Slade, 3 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Prosperity Columbarium, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666. The family extends gratitude for the excellent care John received by the staff at Sentara Nursing Center and his dedicated caregivers including many family and friends.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666 Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary