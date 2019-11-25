|
|
John Allen Kepler, Sr, 88, was called home in the early morning hours of November 23, 2019. He was born in 1931, in Bluefield, WV to Meril Emery and Maude E. Kepler.
John worked briefly in the coal mines of West Virginia before moving to Newport News to start his career at Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock CO in 1949. He was a Master Shipbuilder and retired after 46 years of dedicated service in the Sheetmetal Department X32. He was well known and respected for his welding skills and mentorship of his trade.
John and his wife Marguerite were married January 14, 1956 and later moved to their home in Hampton, where they raised their family.
He was a member of East Hampton Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and on the church board.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Meril, Jack and Robert; sisters, Betty and Sonja; and infant daughter Alice Belinda. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marguerite T. Kepler; daughter and Son-in-law, Linda K. Raiford and David; son, John Allen Kepler, Jr; grandchildren, Christopher Raiford and Lorin Herbick (Bob) and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Reece, along with several special nieces and nephews.
Dad, our lives will never be the same. The love and guidance you have given to your family will stay in our hearts forever.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 26. 2019, at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. Immediately following at 7:00 pm, John's life will be remembered and celebrated. Interment will be 10:00 am Wednesday at Parklawn Memorial Park
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave. in downtown Hampton, 757-723-3191.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 25, 2019