1/1
John Archibald Horgan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Archibald Horgan, M.D., died on September 8, 2020, at his home. Jack was born on April 21, 1938, in Norfolk and was a graduate of Maury High School, Class of 1956, and Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1960. After graduating from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, he continued his medical training at the University of Kentucky and the University of Colorado Medical Centers. Two years in the U.S. Army took him to Seoul, Korea, and Ft. Carson, Colorado. Following a fellowship in cardiology at the University of Virginia, Jack came to Newport News in 1971 where he established the Division of Cardiology at Riverside Regional Medical Center and continued his practice there until his retirement.

Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Earle Horgan; his three children, Laura Earle Horgan, M.D., and her husband, Steven Ryan Hunter, and their children, Will and Caroline; Amy Horgan Fiveash, and her husband, Robert Emmet Fiveash, and their children, Grayson and Anne Burns; his son, John Archibald Horgan, III; and his brother, Darrell S. Daniels M.D., and his wife, Rosanne.

Jack was an avid exerciser. He enjoyed running (including a Boston Marathon), tennis, cycling, golf, and especially skiing which led to Jack and Nancy becoming part-time residents of Colorado for many years.

Adventure travel, visiting exotic places, and trekking in remote areas were of great interest to Jack. He summited Mt. Kilimanjaro, hiked the Mt. Everest trail, and climbed numerous 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado.

He was a member of James River Country Club, the Hampton Roads German Club, Newport News Public Arts Foundation, and Hidenwood Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in Jack's memory be made to the John A. Horgan '60 Pre-medicine Scholarship at the VMI Foundation, Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450, or a charity of your choice.

A private memorial service will be held due to Covid restrictions.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved