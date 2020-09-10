John Archibald Horgan, M.D., died on September 8, 2020, at his home. Jack was born on April 21, 1938, in Norfolk and was a graduate of Maury High School, Class of 1956, and Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1960. After graduating from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, he continued his medical training at the University of Kentucky and the University of Colorado Medical Centers. Two years in the U.S. Army took him to Seoul, Korea, and Ft. Carson, Colorado. Following a fellowship in cardiology at the University of Virginia, Jack came to Newport News in 1971 where he established the Division of Cardiology at Riverside Regional Medical Center and continued his practice there until his retirement.
Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Earle Horgan; his three children, Laura Earle Horgan, M.D., and her husband, Steven Ryan Hunter, and their children, Will and Caroline; Amy Horgan Fiveash, and her husband, Robert Emmet Fiveash, and their children, Grayson and Anne Burns; his son, John Archibald Horgan, III; and his brother, Darrell S. Daniels M.D., and his wife, Rosanne.
Jack was an avid exerciser. He enjoyed running (including a Boston Marathon), tennis, cycling, golf, and especially skiing which led to Jack and Nancy becoming part-time residents of Colorado for many years.
Adventure travel, visiting exotic places, and trekking in remote areas were of great interest to Jack. He summited Mt. Kilimanjaro, hiked the Mt. Everest trail, and climbed numerous 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado.
He was a member of James River Country Club, the Hampton Roads German Club, Newport News Public Arts Foundation, and Hidenwood Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in Jack's memory be made to the John A. Horgan '60 Pre-medicine Scholarship at the VMI Foundation, Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450, or a charity of your choice
.
A private memorial service will be held due to Covid restrictions.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.