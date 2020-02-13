Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
John Arthur Harris Obituary
John Arthur Harris, a native of Gloucester County, passed away at the age of 77 on February 3, 2020, in South Carolina. John Arthur retired from Civil Service, and he was one of Gloucester County's best softball pitchers, men's league. Wife, Ellen, son John Michael Harris and a daughter Lisa Ann Harris preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Gary Harris (Melinda), daughter-in-law Beverly Hoggard-Harris, grandchildren Shane Hoggard, Chelsey Harris, Jennifer Harris, Joshua Childers, step-grandchildren Michelle Weldon, Miranda Holloway, great-grandchildren, Kiersten Holloway, Oakleigh Rae Hoggard, Kolby Holloway, brothers Marvin Harris and Harvey Harris (Faye). The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. John was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Inurnment will be private. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 13, 2020
