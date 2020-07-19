1/1
John B. Perez
John B. Perez, 91, passed away on July 14, 2020. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding and was a member of West Hampton Baptist Church. John served three years in the United States Air Force.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Joan Perez. He is survived by two sons, Tony Perez, Benjie Perez; two daughters, Elizabeth Perez and Teresa Lesher; brother, Tony Perez; four grandchildren, Anthony Perez and Nick Perez and Aubrey Kranz and Brandon Kranz; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Perez and Jacob Perez.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Peninsula Memorial Park. Social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.

"Don't take any wooden nickels!"


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
July 18, 2020
As he enters heaven to join our other family members, we must remember that he is in a much better place than we and at peace. Prayers for you all.
Lynn Urrutia Onesty
Family
