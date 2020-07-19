John B. Perez, 91, passed away on July 14, 2020. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding and was a member of West Hampton Baptist Church. John served three years in the United States Air Force.John was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Joan Perez. He is survived by two sons, Tony Perez, Benjie Perez; two daughters, Elizabeth Perez and Teresa Lesher; brother, Tony Perez; four grandchildren, Anthony Perez and Nick Perez and Aubrey Kranz and Brandon Kranz; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Perez and Jacob Perez.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Peninsula Memorial Park. Social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601."Don't take any wooden nickels!"