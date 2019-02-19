|
|
John Carl Jackson - beloved son, brother, nephew and uncle - was called home by our lord and savior January 8th, 2019. John was always ready with a smile and helping hand for anyone who needed it. He was a talented mechanic and loved working on cars and engines in general. John was a true hero to his family - dropping everything to care for our mother when she fell ill. John was preceded in death by his mother Jean Jackson, father Earl Jackson and sister Sara Jackson. He is survived by brothers Sam and James Jackson and sisters Nancy Montgomery and Ann Riley and many other extended family members. We love you John. And we miss you terribly.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2019