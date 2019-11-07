|
|
John Chester Reed, 64, departed this life on October 30, 2019 after battling with Cancer.
He was a native of the Eastern Shore.
John worked for VDOT for 31 years until his health declined.
John was married for 25 years and had one daughter which he loved dearly.
John was a God fearing man and was under the teachings of Apostle Gino Jennings of the First Church of Lord Jesus Christ in Newport News.
Johns favorite spot was Cracker Barrel where he and his one and only daughter went regularly.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Celia Joann Reed; daughter Amira Ann Reed; brother Webster Reed and a host of friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday Nov 8, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Homegoing will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 7, 2019