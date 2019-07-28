|
John Coombs Barker, 75, of Newport News, Virginia, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born March 2, 1944 in Salisbury, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Thomas Ralph Barker and the late Elizabeth Morton Barker.
John was educated in the Salisbury city schools and graduated from Boyden High School and North Carolina State University. He moved to Newport News in 1966, where he worked as a nuclear engineer for Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company for 39 years before retiring in 2005.
John's love of sports was only matched by his love for animals. He lived his life with a kind and generous spirit and always offered assistance to anyone with whom he came in contact. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Please let John's spirit continue to live on through helping others. He attended Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, served as a Sunday greeter and assisted with the Blessing of the Animals service. He enjoyed college sports and was a member of the NCSU Wolfpack Club. He also cherished time spent with family, which included trips to Hilton Head, South Carolina, Clearwater, Florida, and Hiawassee, Georgia.
John is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Katharine Hood Barker of Newport News. Also surviving are his siblings, Elizabeth Barker Murphy of Dallas, Texas, Ralph Morton Barker of Yadkinville, North Carolina, and Angie Barker Painter (Max) of Spartanburg, South Carolina. He is also survived by a host of beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
His family wishes to thank Riverside Hospice as well as Dorothy and Jack Stonebraker for their loving care and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Rebekah J. Johns will officiate. The family will receive visitors following the service in McKeithen Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, Newport News, Virginia or Peninsula SPCA, Newport News, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2019