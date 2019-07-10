|
|
John Cristopher (Cris) Schuszler passed away unexpectedly in his home at the age of 49 on July 3, 2019.
Cris is survived by his immediate family: Virginia; Linda and Bud (parents); two sons: John David (wife Courtnie) and Joseph; a daughter; Carissa; and three grandchildren: Crosby, Ella and Liam.
Cris was actively employed by True Value Hardware in Yorktown.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Amory Funeral Home, 410 Grafton Drive, Yorktown, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you might make a donation to the .
Published in Daily Press on July 10, 2019