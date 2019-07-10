Home

John Cristopher Schuszler Obituary
John Cristopher (Cris) Schuszler passed away unexpectedly in his home at the age of 49 on July 3, 2019.

Cris is survived by his immediate family: Virginia; Linda and Bud (parents); two sons: John David (wife Courtnie) and Joseph; a daughter; Carissa; and three grandchildren: Crosby, Ella and Liam.

Cris was actively employed by True Value Hardware in Yorktown.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Amory Funeral Home, 410 Grafton Drive, Yorktown, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you might make a donation to the .
Published in Daily Press on July 10, 2019
