John Cowley, Jr. (88) passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. He was a godly, loyal, honest, and hard-working man who was committed to his family and was highly respected by all those who knew him.John is survived by Joan, his wife of 63 years; daughter Karen (Kirk) Newman; sons John David (Judy) Cowley III, Mark (Meredith) Cowley, and George (Karen) Cowley; brothers Paul (Sandra) Cowley, Roy Cowley, and Daniel (Elizabeth) Cowley; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. John was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone.John worked as an independent pharmacist locally for 61 years. He owned Modern Pharmacy on King Street, Wornom's Drug Store on Mercury Blvd., and Denbigh Pharmacy on Warwick Blvd. He continued to work at Denbigh Pharmacy until June 2020.John Cowley joined the Board of Directors of Hampton Christian Academy in the mid-1970s, and he was instrumental in helping Mary Atkins Christian Day School become incorporated as Hampton Christian Schools. Since that time, he remained on the school board until April 2020. John's heart for leading students to a deeper relationship with Christ has made an impact on hundreds of lives through his faithfulness to share his faith and to promote Christian education through his words and actions.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys for their loving care and support during the past three months. The family would also like to give their sincerest gratitude to Pastor Nathan Cecil (Foxhill Road Baptist Church) for his care and support during John's final days.A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Nathan Cecil, will be held on Monday, October 12 at 3:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.