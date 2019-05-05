John D. Register, Jr., 68, of Mathews, VA, a beloved husband, father, "BeBe", uncle, and friend passed away unexpectedly at Riverside Regional Medical Center on April 30, 2019. He most valued the time he spent with his family. His grandson Dexter always brightened John's day and John enriched Dexter's life with fun, knowledge, and joy. John was a man who took pride in working hard, so he could provide for the people he loved. He retired from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission. He enjoyed early mornings, and being outside, especially while working with his friends at Lewis Land Surveying. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Evelyn Register, his special in-laws Jimmy and Ann Lewis and sister in-law Eileen G. Lewis. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 41 years Cindy; two sons David Lewis Register and Michael Elliott Register; daughter Meredith Strickland and her husband Michael; a grandson Dexter; a brother, a sister, as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at Gwynn's Island Baptist Church from 3:00 – 4:00 pm, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 pm. Please send any donations in memory of John to the Mathews Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 723, Mathews, VA 23109 or to the Mathews Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 1130, Mathews, VA 23109. Both volunteer groups treated John and Cindy with excellent service recently when they needed them as they do with all members of this community. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please share your condolences with the family at www.faulknerfuneralhcs.com. Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary