John David Zwerner
John D. Zwerner of West Point, Virginia, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 56. He was a Newport News firefighter and paramedic serving on the HAZMAT Team.

Parents, David and Marjorie Zwerner, and twin brother, Stephen E. Zwerner, preceded him in death. John is survived by numerous family members including his wife, Julie Zwerner, and his three children Daniel Zwerner, Abigail Zwerner, and Hannah Zwerner; his brother Thomas L. Zwerner (Joan); cousins Susan Morgan (Troy), Phyllis Fenno, Debbie Bowman, Charles Fenno (Mary); in-laws Sidney Dugas (Ann), Rob Dugas (Lesa), Susan Haselwood (Jimmie), Karen Pierce, Amy Brown (Eric); nephews and nieces Jami Morris, Bonni Hess, Lauryn Bissell, Josh White, Nick White, Kristen Belleville, Chris Dugas, Rachel Pearson, Nathan Talbert, Kenneth Pierce, Stephen Pierce, Hunter Zwerner, Arden Brown, and Benjamin Brown.

John was a graduate of Gloucester High School and Virginia Wesleyan University. He spent 20 years as a recreational therapist, working at Charter Colonial Institute, Bayside of Poquoson, Culpeper Regional Hospital, and UVA Medical Center. In 2006, John began his second career with the Newport News Fire Department.

John was a devoted husband and father who always put his family's needs before his own. He never took life too seriously, and always knew how to make everyone laugh. Words cannot describe how impactful this loss is to the family, friends, and community he left behind. He leaves behind a legacy of selflessness, generosity, and unconditional love.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, June 19 at Whitcomb Lodge at Beaver Dam Park in Gloucester at 11:00 a.m. The family asks that attendees will responsibly wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers and in memory of John, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah National Park or West Point Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The family thanks West Point Town Police, West Point Rescue Squad, and Vincent Funeral Home for their compassionate service. The family also asks that you remember to hold your loved ones close each and every day. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Whitcomb Lodge at Beaver Dam Park
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 16, 2020
My love to Julie & the family. So very, very sorry. God bless
Michael Loving
Neighbor
June 16, 2020
May God bring you Comfort and Peace.....And surround your family with His love. Kathy Crossett, Mother in Law to Bob Griffith, Firefighter at Station 6
Kathy Crossett
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
Much love to your family
The Sprock Family
Classmate
