John "David" Dearing, 77, of Newport News, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
He graduated from Great Bridge High School, Chesapeake; was a 1966 graduate of Virginia Tech, with a degree in Aerospace Engineering and earned a Master's degree in Thermal Engineering from Old Dominion University in 1969. He was employed as an Aerospace Engineer with NASA Langley for 33 years and was the owner of Dave's PC/VCR Clinic.
He was a member of several churches through the years, including Tabernacle Baptist and Menchville Baptist, where he served as Deacon, choir member, soloist and Sunday School teacher with youth and adults and participated in the Lay Renewal program. His hobbies include computers, trains, painting, puzzles, fishing and many other interests.
His father and mother, John T. Dearing, Jr. and Kathlyn N. Dearing, preceded him in death, along with his brother, James Benton Dearing.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sharon; his son, Paul David Dearing (his wife, Patty); his daughter, Dawn Michele DeBusk; his siblings, Kay Fombell (her husband, Rod) and Susan Demorest (her husband, John); his granchildren, Justin T. Paler (his wife, Danielle), John Robert DeBusk, Brandon Michael DeBusk, Kelly Marie Rost (her husband, Eric) and Jessica Lynn Dearing; and three great grandchildren, Kaylee Paler, Alexis Paler and Adeline Rost.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Menchville Baptist Church, 248 Menchville Road, Newport News, Va, officiated by Rev. Jim Weston, followed by visitation at the church.
Donations may take the form of contributions to American Parkinson Disease, 4560 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, or Newport News Police Foundation, P.O. Box 120496, Newport News, VA 23612.
