1/1
John "David" Dearing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "David" Dearing, 77, of Newport News, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

He graduated from Great Bridge High School, Chesapeake; was a 1966 graduate of Virginia Tech, with a degree in Aerospace Engineering and earned a Master's degree in Thermal Engineering from Old Dominion University in 1969. He was employed as an Aerospace Engineer with NASA Langley for 33 years and was the owner of Dave's PC/VCR Clinic.

He was a member of several churches through the years, including Tabernacle Baptist and Menchville Baptist, where he served as Deacon, choir member, soloist and Sunday School teacher with youth and adults and participated in the Lay Renewal program. His hobbies include computers, trains, painting, puzzles, fishing and many other interests.

His father and mother, John T. Dearing, Jr. and Kathlyn N. Dearing, preceded him in death, along with his brother, James Benton Dearing.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sharon; his son, Paul David Dearing (his wife, Patty); his daughter, Dawn Michele DeBusk; his siblings, Kay Fombell (her husband, Rod) and Susan Demorest (her husband, John); his granchildren, Justin T. Paler (his wife, Danielle), John Robert DeBusk, Brandon Michael DeBusk, Kelly Marie Rost (her husband, Eric) and Jessica Lynn Dearing; and three great grandchildren, Kaylee Paler, Alexis Paler and Adeline Rost.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Menchville Baptist Church, 248 Menchville Road, Newport News, Va, officiated by Rev. Jim Weston, followed by visitation at the church.

Donations may take the form of contributions to American Parkinson Disease, 4560 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, or Newport News Police Foundation, P.O. Box 120496, Newport News, VA 23612.

Altmeyer Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
Menchville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Menchville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Bunch
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved