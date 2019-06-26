John E. Garrett, 72, of Newport News, passed away from complications of bulbar ALS on June 21, 2019.



He was a graduate of Warwick HS (1965), the Armed Forces School of Music, and a musician in the U.S. Navy (band). A businessman, he worked in Garrett's Glass, a family business of 50 years in the Hilton area, and established and operated Pack and Send. He retired from business in June 2007.



Music was his avocation and passion, a career which spanned 56 continuous years. An accomplished and classically trained pianist and organist, he studied privately for nine years beginning at age ten, began his first organist's job at age 14, and, while in the Navy, played military church services and held a church position in Charleston, SC. In Newport News, he served Warwick United Church of Christ, Hidenwood Presbyterian, Chestnut United Methodist Church, and retired in 2016 from First United Methodist Church in Hilton, after 34 years. He was also accompanist for the Peninsula Choral Society for several years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ira "Duck" and Jean Hargrave Garrett (Newport News natives) and his first wife, Nancy Umphlet. He is survived by his wife, Mary Matthews, voice teacher; his son, John Christopher Garrett (Christine); grandsons, David and Michael Garrett of Newport News; his daughter, Jean Kristin of Hampton; step-daughter, Kelly Lucas (Dominic); granddaughter, Josephine of Sterling; brothers, Billy (Susie, deceased) of North Carolina, Steve (Doria) of Texas, and Fred (Faye) of Yorktown; sister, Kathy of Nevada; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family expresses appreciation to the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers, especially Kathy and Melodie, both private and at the Hampton Veterans Hospital, Jeri Prosser of the ALS Foundation, the , Riverside Hospice, and the help of family and friends during the difficult journey.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Elizabeth A. Lutz, with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Rockville, MD 20850, , 210 Franklin Rd., SW Rm 804, Roanoke, VA 24011 or First United Methodist, 10246 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.