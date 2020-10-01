John E. Paulus, Jr., of Hampton, VA, passed away on September 17, 2020, in Falls Church, Virginia, at the age of 86. John was born in Brooklyn, NY, to John E. Paulus, Sr., and Helen Griemsman on February 16, 1934. He went to school at Carson City High, in NV. He married Marge Parker on July 23, 1955 in Elko, NV. He graduated from California State University, Los Angeles. He retired as a Colonel in the US Army after completing over 20 years of active duty. John is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marge. John is survived by his daughter, Dana and her husband, Robert. His sister MaryAnn Prentice and her husband John. His three grandchildren, Lauren Cobert and her husband Peebles Squire, Neal Cobert and his fiance Jennifer VonErden, and Chris Cobert. John also had three nieces, Virginia Svetic, Beth McCarthy and Sharon Smith, and a cousin Dot Schriever. The family of John Paulus wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors and their staff who cared for him the past few years, and especially the Kensington Memory Care in Falls Church, Virginia and VITAS hospice care. Funeral services will be held from 3 to 5 pm at National Funeral Home in Falls Church on Friday, October 2, 2020. Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in the future. Condolences can be made at www.nationalfh-mp.com
. Arrangements are by National Funeral Home.