1/
John E. Paulus Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Paulus, Jr., of Hampton, VA, passed away on September 17, 2020, in Falls Church, Virginia, at the age of 86. John was born in Brooklyn, NY, to John E. Paulus, Sr., and Helen Griemsman on February 16, 1934. He went to school at Carson City High, in NV. He married Marge Parker on July 23, 1955 in Elko, NV. He graduated from California State University, Los Angeles. He retired as a Colonel in the US Army after completing over 20 years of active duty. John is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marge. John is survived by his daughter, Dana and her husband, Robert. His sister MaryAnn Prentice and her husband John. His three grandchildren, Lauren Cobert and her husband Peebles Squire, Neal Cobert and his fiance Jennifer VonErden, and Chris Cobert. John also had three nieces, Virginia Svetic, Beth McCarthy and Sharon Smith, and a cousin Dot Schriever. The family of John Paulus wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors and their staff who cared for him the past few years, and especially the Kensington Memory Care in Falls Church, Virginia and VITAS hospice care. Funeral services will be held from 3 to 5 pm at National Funeral Home in Falls Church on Friday, October 2, 2020. Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in the future. Condolences can be made at www.nationalfh-mp.com. Arrangements are by National Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
National Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
7035604400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved