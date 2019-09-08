|
|
John Edmond Yeates Jr. died August 18,2019 at Mary Immaculate Hospital.
John loved wood working, and in his early years built his own house with the help of his wife. In later years he built a cottage for his Mother. He always enjoyed building furniture for his Granddaughters.
He was a native of Aberdeen, Mississippi where he was born March 1,1921. He attended school in Aberdeen, Mississippi, graduating from High School in 1938. In 1938 he attended Western Kentucky. Teachers College from 1938-1940. He transferred to Mississippi State College in 1941. In 1941 he joined the US Army Air Corps. In 1942 he graduated from Flight School as a 2nd Lt and received his Wings. He served as a Pilot during World War Two in the European Theatre where he participated in several Airborne Missions, Including Holland, Southern France, and Bastogne towing gliders and dropping paratroops. He was awarded the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Presidential Unit citation with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the European Theatre Ribbon with three Battle Stars the American Defense Ribbon and the World War Two Victory Medal. He was released from the Army in1946, went back to school, graduating from The University of Alabama in 1947 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Following graduation, he was employed by NACA(NASA) in Hampton, Virginia, working in the Flight Division for 11 years. In 1958 he was employed by the US Army Aviation Materials Laboratory (AVLABS) at Ft. Eustis, Virginia, where he worked in the area of Aeromechanics and Helicopter Research for nearly 20 years. In 1978 he retired as Group Leader of the Aeromechanics Group after 35 years of military and civilian service.
John was one of the early members of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as Elder and Trustee. He was also a member of the York Planning Commission for 16 years during the early stages of York County development. In his later years he served as President of the York Count Volunteer Association for three years.
He was predeceased by his parents, John Edmond Yeates and Mary Lee Yeates and his wife June Vinson Yeates. He is survived by his two sons; John V. Yeates, his wife Katherine and three granddaughters, Emily, Juliette and Genevieve of Berryville, Virginia and Lawrence G. Yeates, his wife Karen and two granddaughters, Rachel and Chloe of Kennesaw, Georgia; two brother-in-law's, Carey T. Vinson, his wife Nell and Judge C. Roger Vinson, his wife Ellen and a number of extended family members and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church on September 14 at 2:00PM and the body will be cremated with burial at a later date in the Vinson family cemetery in Cadiz Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following:
Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, Virginia, 23692
York County Volunteer Association, P. O. Box 1206, Grafton, VA 23692
Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News assisted with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019