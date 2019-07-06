|
|
A visitation for John "Johnny" Catlett, Sr. will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 7-8 PM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News, VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019, at First Morning Star Baptist Church, 8906 Guinea Rd., Hayes, VA 23072, with a repast to follow. Interment will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at A.G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Rd., Suffolk VA 23434, with full military honors. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on July 6, 2019