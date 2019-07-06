Home

Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Morning Star Baptist Church
8906 Guinea Rd.
Hayes, VA
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
A.G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery
5310 Milner's Rd.
Suffolk , VA
John Edward "Johnny" Catlett Sr.

John Edward "Johnny" Catlett Sr. Obituary
A visitation for John "Johnny" Catlett, Sr. will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 7-8 PM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News, VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019, at First Morning Star Baptist Church, 8906 Guinea Rd., Hayes, VA 23072, with a repast to follow. Interment will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at A.G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Rd., Suffolk VA 23434, with full military honors. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on July 6, 2019
