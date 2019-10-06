Home

Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ft. Eustis Regimental Memorial Chapel
John Elvin Gragg Ret. CW3

John Elvin Gragg, 92, departed this life on Wednesday October 2, 2019 in Newport News, Virginia. John is survived by his daughters, Monica Rascoe and Venita Dzime-Assison (Rozee), son John Gragg Jr. (Cynthia), brothers Larry (Bettye), Dwight (Artie) and Henry Gragg, sisters Robiezine Owens (Buddy), Lena Mae Edwards, Shirley White (Albert) and Pearl Copeland, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Annie Wooten Gragg and his siblings, the late J.T. Gragg of Kansas City, Kansas, the late Bennie Smith of Campground, Arkansas, and the late Jolean O'Neil of Monticello, Arkansas.

Visitation is Tuesday October 8 from 7-8 pm at Carter Funeral Home, 251 Richneck Road, Newport News, VA. The funeral service is Wednesday October 9th, 9:30-11:00 at Ft. Eustis Regimental Memorial Chapel. Interment: Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Download Now