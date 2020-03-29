Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
John Erhard Brabrand


1926 - 2020
John Erhard Brabrand Obituary
John Erhard Brabrand, 93, of West Point passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 58 years, Cary Brabrand; his parents, Thomas and Meta Brabrand of Brickhouse Farm; brothers, Vincent Brabrand of Newport News, Charles Brabrand of West Point, Elmer Brabrand of Newport News and Alvin Brabrand who died as a child.

John is survived by his daughter, Anne Joyner of West Point; son, John P. Brabrand of New Kent; three grandchildren, Ashley Murphy (Jason) of Mathews, Justin Brabrand of Kill Devil Hills, Peyton Brabrand of West Point; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Toren Murphy.

John was born in Hampton, VA on August 14, 1926, and was a member of the Peninsula for many years. He graduated from Smithfield High School in 1943. He graduated from Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company Apprentice School in 1950. In 1944 he enlisted in the US Naval Air Corp as a Bombardier and in 1946 returned to Newport News Shipbuilding where he worked as Engineering Manager until retirement in 1989.

John was a lifetime member of the Episcopal Church, serving on Vestries at St. George's, Newport News; St. Andrew's, Newport News and St. John's, West Point. He also served on the Board for St. John's Church Restoration Association.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 629, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020
